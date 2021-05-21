Disney Confessions That Could Get Our Disney Card Revoked

Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded to the concerns surrounding the Disney+ price hike. When the company announced that the subscription rate for their streaming service was going up, a lot of people were upset. Disney+ is still relatively young in the world of streaming content. $7.99 doesn’t seem like a large step, but all of these little increases add up over time. Chapek tried to address some of those concerns during Disney’s Investor Day Presentation. Basically, the CEO argued that the service was resilient to the kind of churn concerns that people presented after the high-profile launch of Disney+. In essence, would people stick around for the large library of existing content once things like The Mandalorian and WandaVision wrapped for their seasons? From the comments here, Chapek has the numbers to back up the argument that those concerns might have been overblown.