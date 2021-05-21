newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Disney Confessions That Could Get Our Disney Card Revoked

By Stacy Milford
disneydining.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Bars. Pirates of the Caribbean. Cinderella Castle. There are certain things that are nearly universally loved among Disney fans – so much so, that you might feel a little awkward revealing that you don’t share the love. Today, I’m laying all my cards on the table and risking having my Disney card revoked by revealing a few things that, while popular, just don’t thrill me as much as they do other guests. Are there any iconic Disney faves that fall short for you?

www.disneydining.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World#Disney Character#Disney Villains#Confessions#Cinderella Castle#Wdw#L Artisan Des Glaces Ice#The World Of Avatar#Free Quote#Magical Vacation Planner#Hollywood Studios Yes#Disney Fans#Disney Property#Toy Story Land#Love#Vegan Guests#Character Dining#Avatar Flight#Attractions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
Related
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

The BEST of the BEST Disney World Pools, According to You!

One of the big perks of Disney World’s Resorts is their impressively themed pools. From whimsical pools featuring beloved Disney characters to serene and relaxing pools, there are a lot of different options in the mix! But, not all Disney World pools are created equally, so we asked YOU, our readers, which resorts have the very best pools. These were the winners.
Shoppingthekingdominsider.com

Our Favorite Disney Target Finds!

We absolutely love a good Target find and especially when it includes something Disney! We decided to take a look around and find a few of our favorite items we came across and share them with you! Want to spend the night in and play a game of Mandalorian Monopoly or cuddle up with a cozy pullover? How about a trip with one of these adorable FUL luggage bags. Everything you need that is Disneystyle we have you covered.
BusinessComicBook

Disney CEO Comments On Reaction To Disney+ Price Hike

Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded to the concerns surrounding the Disney+ price hike. When the company announced that the subscription rate for their streaming service was going up, a lot of people were upset. Disney+ is still relatively young in the world of streaming content. $7.99 doesn’t seem like a large step, but all of these little increases add up over time. Chapek tried to address some of those concerns during Disney’s Investor Day Presentation. Basically, the CEO argued that the service was resilient to the kind of churn concerns that people presented after the high-profile launch of Disney+. In essence, would people stick around for the large library of existing content once things like The Mandalorian and WandaVision wrapped for their seasons? From the comments here, Chapek has the numbers to back up the argument that those concerns might have been overblown.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Are You Eligible to Get One of Disney World’s Newest MagicBands Discounted?

At the beginning of 2021, free MagicBands were discontinued for Disney World Resort guests. MagicBands are still very much around, even with the introduction of MagicMobile (which allows your phone to be your MagicBand), and Disney keeps introducing new designs! Now, one of the newest MagicBands is available at a discount for certain guests!
TV SeriesTime Out Global

'Monsters, Inc.' is getting its own workplace comedy on Disney+

Despite the desperate pleas of the internet, Mike Wazowski and James Sullivan have no current plans to be whisked away on a cat bus to the land of Studio Ghibli. But the stars of Pixar's Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University are set to hit the small screen in their own expanded universe with the Disney+ debut of Monsters at Work this summer.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Get Another Look at Shawarma Palace Coming to Disney’s Avengers Campus!

We’re getting excited for the opening of Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure!. We’ve already taken a peek inside the land, looked at the awesome Cast Member costumes, and even checked out some of the new rides! But here at DFB, we’re ALL about the food. And today, we’ve got an update on one of the dining spots that will be opening soon!
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

FYI, Disney Restocked Its Popular Starbucks Tumbler, So Get It While You Can

Tell us, is there a better duo than Disney and Starbucks? The beloved theme park has teamed up with the fan-favorite coffee shop again to release the previously out-of-stock tumbler that put Disney-lovers into a tizzy months ago. The Walt Disney World Tumbler With Straw by Starbucks ($25) features designs inspired by the theme parks with everything from the iconic Epcot ball to the Animal Kingdom's Tree of Life to cute and colorful Mickey ears and fireworks. The large cold beverage tumbler is perfect for housing iced lattes, creamy cold brews, and even flavorful fraps, so be sure to full it up with your favorite beverage of choice whenever you need a pick-me-up.
Traveldisneydining.com

Disney To Raise Capacity

Yesterday Disney announced a variety of new information when it comes to what to expect this summer at the parks. One of the biggest announcements was that capacity has been and will be increased as we enter the summer months. Walt Disney World has been running on self-imposed 35% limited...
Lifestyle425magazine.com

Disney Costumes Come to MoPOP

The Museum of Pop Culture has partnered with the Walt Disney Archives for an all-new immersive exhibit, Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume, which opens on June 5. The exhibit offers an exclusive look at some of the costumes that help bring many of its most iconic...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Our Readers Have Some THOUGHTS on Disney World’s New Halloween Boo Bash

Even though it’s only May, it’s time to gear up for the Halloween season!. In honor of Halfway to Halloween, we got a lot more information about what this fall is going to look like for Halloween in Disney World, and that includes a brand-new celebration called Disney After Hours Boo Bash! This After Hours event will be replacing Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year and offering some of the same experiences, but with some major differences. We got some seriously mixed responses from our readers about these changes, and we’re excited to share their thoughts with you!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

A For Effort, Disney World

As much as we love Disney World, not everything that they try to pull off in the parks is a slam dunk. We’ve seen some interesting ride ideas, some weird snacks, and a ton of things that just made us scratch our heads (Donald Duck being replaced by a hat-wearing plant, anyone?). Today we’re breaking down the times that Disney World tried to do something interesting and it didn’t go quite as planned. Hey, we’re still giving them an ‘A’ for effort!
TV & Videosdisneyfoodblog.com

There’s a New Way to Get PUMPED for the ‘Loki’ Premiere on Disney+!

Are you PUMPED for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Us too! We’re especially excited for the next show to drop. Loki starring Tom Hiddleston is set to debut on June 9th and we can’t WAIT to see the antics of the God of Mischief. Now, Marvel’s got a pretty great way to gear up for that premiere!
Travelchipandco.com

Disney Gossip: Epcot Forever Could Return for a Limited Time Later This Year

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. The latest Disney Gossip going around today is that Epcot Forever could be making a return later this year. Last night Epcot area guests heard Disney testing Epcot Forever at night while the parks were closed as there were no fireworks launched in the air according to WDW Magic.
Lifestyleallears.net

When Could Fireworks Return to Disney World?

When Disney World reopened after temporarily closing in 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants and activities remained closed. And, one of the major things missing from the parks was fireworks. Disney opted to suspend fireworks initially to reduce crowding in the parks and maintain the health and...
Entertainmentdisneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: 2 Disney on Broadway Shows Get Reopening Dates

We’ve been speculating a lot about when Broadway could return to New York City, and last week we heard that it was officially reopening on September 14th, at 100% capacity. But of course, we’re Disney people here at DFB, so we were left wondering what that meant for our favorite Disney shows on Broadway. And now, we have the answer!
Moviescinelinx.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise Also Getting Disney Plus Premier Access Release

Another one of Disney’s major Summer movies is getting the hybrid release, as Jungle Cruise will hit both theaters and Disney Plus this July. Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which was set to hit theaters last Summer is one of the films that actually made our Most Anticipated Summer Films list. As such, I’m very excited to see the movie is getting the hybrid/day-and-date release.
Travelerienewsnow.com

New CDC mask guidance could be a big boost for Disney parks

Disney's parks division, one of the company's foundations since the opening of Disneyland in 1955, is trying to rebound after a challenging year that brought extended closures and significant layoffs. However, the unit received news Thursday that could give Disney's parks a much-needed boost. The US Centers for Disease Control...