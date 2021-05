Five years of contentious debate finally came to an end Tuesday, when members of the D.C. Council unanimously approved changes to the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The dense, 1,500-page document establishes the parameters of growth and development in the city over a period of 20 years. The plan itself doesn’t implement any changes, but it offers legally binding guidance to D.C.’s Zoning Commission as the body considers proposed zoning changes brought by private development firms and other groups seeking to develop land in the city.