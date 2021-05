Grey Zabel was injured late in the season for North Dakota State but he had already done more than enough to get the attention of HERO Sports for the All-America Teams. Zabel was selected to the All-Freshman All-America team. Zabel, a 6-5 286 pound freshman from Pierre, played in five games with a few starts over his first year with the Bison. Zabel was injured on the April 17 game against South Dakota State which ended his season but the plan is that he hopes to be playing again this fall for the Bison.