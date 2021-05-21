newsbreak-logo
FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Fred vs. Paco Alcacer SBC – Requirements and solutions

By Chris Studley
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Europa League final will take place on May 26, as Manchester United takes on Villarreal CF. One of those two teams will take home the crown, and in commemoration of the event. EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Showdown Squad Building Challenge on May 21. Two players: Fred (Manchester United) and Paco Alcacer (Villarreal) are up for grabs, and here’s how you can get your hands on both cards.

