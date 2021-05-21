St. Louis distributor, and one of the region’s largest private companies, to go public

U.S. bank mergers and acquisitions are rising, and an Enterprise Bank & Trust deal is among the biggest of the past year. St. Louis-based Enterprise Financial Services Corp.'s (Nasdaq: EFSC) acquisition of First Choice Bank in Cerritos, California, was the 16th largest bank deal in the past year by announced deal value of $401.9 million, according to an S&P Global Bank M&A report. Ranked by announced deal value to tangible common equity, the First Choice acquisition was the fourth largest at 193.6%