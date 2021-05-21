newsbreak-logo
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis distributor, and one of the region’s largest private companies, to go public

By Vince Brennan
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal 3 days ago
 3 days ago
A St. Louis distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products announced Friday that it will go public through an initial public offering. Core & Main, based in Maryland Heights and one of the region’s largest private companies with $3.4 billion in annual revenue, filed a registration statement with a form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing its intention to go public.

