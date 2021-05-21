MISportsNow Podcast: Episode 112 – Joe Tanis
On the latest MISportsNow Podcast, we catch up with Hart football coach Joe Tanis.
Tanis is entering his first season with the Pirates after most recently serving as the defensive coordinator at Wyoming.
On the latest MISportsNow Podcast, we catch up with Hart football coach Joe Tanis.
Tanis is entering his first season with the Pirates after most recently serving as the defensive coordinator at Wyoming.
MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.https://www.misportsnow.com