Danny Masterson to Stand Trial on 3 Rape Charges After Shocking Victim Testimonies

By Corinne Heller
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Masterson has been ordered to stand trial for three counts of rape following accusations from three women, including an ex-girlfriend. A Los Angeles judge issued the ruling on Friday, May 21, during a preliminary hearing that began earlier this week, during which the accusers testified against him, E! News confirmed. The women have accused the That '70s Show actor of raping them in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003.

