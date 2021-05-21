Senators introduce bill to make public transit more accessible

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) today introduced the bipartisan Gym Mitigation and Survival (GYMs) Act to provide much-needed assistance for gyms, fitness facilities and studios that shuttered operations to protect public health during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, but as a consequence, have struggled to stay in business. The bipartisan GYMS Act would establish a $30 billion grant program through the Small Business Administration, similar to the programs already in existence for restaurants and live event venues. Companion bipartisan legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressmen Mike Quigley (D-IL-05) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-01).