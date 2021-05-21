newsbreak-logo
Business Highlights: Cook on the stand, Ford on automation

By The Associated Press
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company’s ironclad control over its mobile app store as the best way to serve and protect iPhone users, but faced tough questions about competition issues from a judge while testifying Friday about allegations that he oversees an illegal monopoly. The rare courtroom appearance by one of the world’s best-known executives came during the closing phase of a three-week trial revolving around an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite. Cook spent nearly four hours responding to lawyers from both sides before facing some hard questions from the judge who will decide the case.

