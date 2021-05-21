The Insecure Cast Teases the Beginning of the End With New BTS Pics

Zendaya, Kehlani, and H.E.R. are all thriving in their careers these days, but did you know that at one point, the three superstars were supposed to be in a band together?. As noted by Billboard, H.E.R. shared the story about what could have been in an interview with The Carlos Watson Show, saying that when she and Kehlani were kids, they performed in a band together — and that Zendaya was supposed to join at one point.