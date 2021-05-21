newsbreak-logo
Oregon State

Governor Kate Brown Announces $1 Million “Take Your Shot Oregon” Vaccination Campaign

Klamath Alerts
 3 days ago
All vaccinated Oregonians 12 and older eligible for cash prizes or scholarships. One $1 million prize, 36 $10,000 county winners, and five $100,000 scholarship winners. (Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown announced today the launch of the Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign for all vaccinated Oregonians. Oregonians 18 and older will have the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes––with one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians age 12 to 17 will have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. All Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the draw date will be entered to win.

Klamath Falls, OR
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

