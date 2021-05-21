Governor Kate Brown Announces $1 Million “Take Your Shot Oregon” Vaccination Campaign

Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln, and Washington counties eligible to move to Lower Risk Level on May 21. (Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today announced that Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln, and Washington counties are leading the state in vaccinating their residents to protect them against COVID-19, and are eligible to move to the Lower Risk level in the state’s risk level framework on Friday, May 21. As of May 17, all five counties had vaccinated over 65% of residents 16 or older with at least one dose. (Preliminary data posted by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday did not include federal vaccine doses administered in counties.) All five counties have also submitted equity plans to OHA.