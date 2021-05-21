newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House Cuts Infrastructure Plan to $1.7 Trillion Amid Negotiations With Republicans

By Elliott Davis
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration on Friday submitted a slimmed-down version of its massive infrastructure package as part of an effort to compromise with congressional Republicans who have previously balked at the proposal's multitrillion-dollar price tag and the tax hikes that would pay for it. The updated plan, which now costs about...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressional Republicans#Bipartisan Support#Reuters#The Associated Press#Transportation#Ap#Commerce#Capitol Hill#The American Jobs Plan#Npr#Marist#Democratic#Democrats#Abc News#Time#Republican Votes#Negotiation#Corporate Tax Increases#Increased Taxes#Tax Hikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Buttigieg acknowledges 'daylight' between White House, GOP on infrastructure

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acknowledged Monday that there remains “a lot of daylight” between the White House and Republican senators in ongoing negotiations regarding a potential bipartisan agreement on infrastructure. “The president feels strongly that we should seek to do this in a bipartisan manner, not at any cost, as...
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Senate committee unveils bipartisan $304 billion roads bill

WASHINGTON - The Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee released a $304 billion road-funding bill Saturday, a bipartisan compromise that seeks to address climate change and help rural areas while boosting overall spending by more than one-third. The bill was unveiled as negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House...
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

What makes the Republican Study Committee's budget plan so amazing

The White House is scheduled to release President Joe Biden's first budget plan this week, which will likely include the Democrat's fiscal blueprint for the next decade. It's a mortal lock that congressional Republicans will denounce the document using predictable talking points about government spending and deficits, which the party forgot to care about over the last four years.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Collins notes 'fundamental differences' on Biden's infrastructure plan

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said on Sunday that Republicans and Democrats have “fundamental differences” when it comes to President Biden ’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Collins told host George Stephanopoulos that negotiations over the package should continue after the Biden administration came back...
Congress & CourtsSantafe New Mexican.com

Call the GOP bluff: Don't negotiate on the debt ceiling

This summer the federal debt will once again bump up against the statutory debt ceiling, and Congress will have to raise or suspend that ceiling. With that deadline in mind, Senate Republicans have announced they will not support increasing or suspending the ceiling unless they pair it with comparable spending cuts. This is despite their willingness to support debt-ceiling increases of $3.9 trillion during Donald Trump’s four years as president.
Congress & CourtsBakersfield Californian

Senate panel reaches bipartisan deal on US highway funding package

WASHINGTON — A group of senators said they reached a bipartisan agreement on highway funding a day after Republicans rejected the Biden administration’s trimmed-down $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal. The top Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee announced Saturday they reached agreement on the surface transportation...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden’s big agenda is imperiled as his priorities stall in Congress and a debt fight looms

In his first formal address to Congress last month, President Biden implored lawmakers to act expeditiously on an ambitious to-do list. On expanding access to voting, Biden pushed for legislation to be sent for his signature “right away.” On immigration, he urged Republicans and Democrats to at least “argue over it” and “debate it,” but mostly, “let’s act.”
Congress & Courtsbondbuyer.com

Senate makes bipartisan progress on highways

Leaders of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee have released a bipartisan plan for increasing funding for highways, roads and bridges by 34% from the last federal authorization in 2015. The $303.5 billion bipartisan highway bill that will be considered in committee Wednesday covers five years through the end...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Senate GOP trying to deny reality

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill last week that, if also passed in the Senate and signed by President Biden, would create a bipartisan commission to investigate “the facts and circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy.”
Harrisburg, PAUS News and World Report

House GOP Tees up Legislation on Governor's Pandemic Powers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican floor leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday proposed keeping in place some parts of Gov. Tom Wolf's coronavirus disaster declaration until October, but ending fast-track contracting rules and other provisions much sooner. Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff of Centre County introduced a...
MinoritiesPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Creeping, Dangerous Black Supremacy Movement Quickly Engulfing This Nation

BOCA RATON, FL – Lori Lightfoot, the (female) Mayor of Chicago, is a throwback to the out-and out racist white mayors of Atlanta, Richmond and other Dixie Belt cities during the Jim Crow era. They are chuckling in their graves. Reason is Ms. Lightfoot is black and she is competing with them in the bigotry arena with her recent outpouring of hate against white reporters. If you rely on the New York Times, CNN, or MSNBC, you’re probably unaware that she will furthermore, grant one-on-one interviews only to “black and brown” journalists. That means, white reporters will be given the heave-ho out of City Hall. During her first two years in office she has had some judgment and leadership problems that the press has covered, as is within the realm of their responsibilities. For instance, she was caught with her hair down when she broke her own rules and had a beauty parlor open up exclusively for her during the Covid epidemic when all such businesses were ordered closed…by her. And the exploding, record breaking murder and crime rates within the Windy City this year, during her administration, have to be covered up at all costs. White reporters, we must assume, by asking the right questions regarding these issues, must be threatening to her. And she expects and will surely get special treatment from compliant and “understanding” reporters of color. Lightfoot will heretofore, judge journalists by the color of their skin. Perhaps a “Skin Color Meter” will be installed at the entrance to City Hall. Strange then, that she saw fit to marry a perfectly white woman as her wife. Bigotry must end at the bedroom door. Go figure!
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Fox News

Leaked audio reveals superintendent suggesting teachers should quit if they reject 'anti-racism' training

Last month, Fox News reported on a diversity training in which an Oregon teacher suggested that colleagues needed to "evolve" with so-called "anti-racist" ideas or "dissolve." Although a spokesperson previously said the teacher didn't speak for that particular district, leaked audio seems to show that the superintendent similarly issued an implied threat to teachers.