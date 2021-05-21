Baseball team co-owner tests waters in Ohio Senate race
Republican Matt Dolan, co-owner of Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians, has opened an exploratory committee as he mulls a 2022 Senate bid. The Ohio state senator, 56, is personally wealthy and hails from Northeast Ohio, a key battleground in statewide races. The question is whether Republican primary voters, overwhelmingly supportive of former President Donald Trump, are interested in a candidate who identifies more as a pragmatic conservative than a “Make America Great Again” loyalist. Dolan is attempting to figure that out.www.msn.com