A seal which was dramatically rescued by BDMLR in April after becoming stuck between rocks has tragically had to be put down after her condition rapidly deteriorated. As reported at the time, the seal – nicknamed Hattie – had been entangled in fishing wires and line for more than two years, but no one was able to capture her. Then on 28 April, she became trapped between rocks on Gwynver Beach and was extricated from her predicament by BDMLR volunteers just in the nick of time, as the tide was coming in and she would have drowned.