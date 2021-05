SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island will be offering free grab-and-go activity kits this month for children themed around identifying and pressing wildflowers blooming in May and June. This month’s kit will include materials to make a simple flower press and crafts with pressed flowers, including flower suncatchers, glass candle votives, and a bookmark. Educational handouts about the parts of a flower, common Maine wildflowers and project instructions will be included, as well as some wildflower seeds to scatter in your yard.