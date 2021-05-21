Illinois has nearly empty rainy day fund amid pandemic

Texas lawmakers are asking the federal government to remove the term “Negro” from dozens of places across the state where the word appears in the location’s name. The move by the Legislature comes three decades after Texas passed a law that was supposed to rename the places after Black Americans who made a "significant contribution" to Texas. But the U.S. Board for Geographic Names, the federal entity with the final say over any natural place name in the country, blocked the changes, saying there was a lack of demonstrated local support for the proposed new names or opposition to current ones.