newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Run and ride in the Buffalo Strong: Pride Bi(athlon) to benefit GLYS WNY, Inc.

By August Erbacher
WKBW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready to run and bike to support GLYS WNY in the first-ever Pride Bi!. There are two ways to participate. RISE Fitness Studio is hosting a 5K run and 10-mile spin at its Hamburg location on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. Participants will receive a t-shirt and lunch will be provided by Picasso's Pizza. On-site participation is limited to 50 people, on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration for on-site participants is $40.

www.wkbw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athlon#Glys Wny Inc#Wkbw#Picasso S Pizza#On Site Participation#On Site Participants#Off Site Participants#Rise Fitness Studio#Virtual Participants#N Y#Bike#10 Mile Spin#Lunch#Race Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Pizza
Related
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

FeedMore WNY puts out a 'sweet' call for help on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 cases are decreasing, but the need the virus has left behind is yet to be seen. Hunger experts and economists across the country anticipate the increased levels of food insecurity will remain for the next two to five years. This is where people can help FeedMore...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Face masks optional during Slow Roll community bike rides

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In response to the CDC's updated guidance about public gatherings, Slow Roll Buffalo says it is changing its face mask requirements. Starting at Monday night's Slow Roll, masks will now be optional during the ride. However, face masks will still be required before and after the free community bike rides. At this time, bicyclists will still be split into groups with staggered start times.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

70 Degree Temps All Week And Buffalo Opens Two Indoor Pools

This looks like our first full week of 70 plus temperatures in Western New York. As a matter of fact if the forecast holds up we could be close to 80 by week's end. Coincidentally Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that two indoor pools in the City of Buffalo will reopen Today May 17, marking the first time these pools have been open since the beginning of the pandemic.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Mohawk Ramp proposals show growing interest and attention to downtown Buffalo

When city officials wanted ideas for a big new development to replace a parking lot on Ellicott Street in May 2015, only two local firms submitted proposals. This spring, when they asked for ideas to reimagine an aging three-level concrete parking ramp on Mohawk Street, they got six proposals – three times as many as before, and with participation from outside the Buffalo Niagara region.
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Selfie WRLD Buffalo opens in the Boulevard Mall

AMHERST, N.Y. — If you are looking to snap that perfect picture, Selfie WRLD Buffalo offers the backdrop. The space opened in early May and it's already taking off. It's located inside the Boulevard Mall and it promises to give you some picture options you can't get anywhere else. There...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Exciting New For Runners In The Northtowns

There is some great news for anyone who loves to run, walk or hike in the Northtowns of Western New York! Runner's Roost is getting ready to open it's newest location!. The second Runner's Roost will be located at 5841 Transit Rd in East Amherst. Owners Robert and Michelle Fox,...
Niagara Falls, NYwnypapers.com

NFMMC hosts pop-up vaccine clinics in partnership with NYS

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will host pop-up vaccination clinics from 2-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday this week at the Portage Road Transportation Center, 1162 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. In an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced five new pop-up vaccination sites at Niagara...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Erie County, NYwnypapers.com

Erie County bicentennial brew taps into tradition

Flying Bison Brewery’s ‘EC200 Parks and Rec Pilsener’ ready for market; Poloncarz, Herzog, members of EC200 committee join to tap first keg. √ Commemorative bottles to be added to collection at Buffalo History Museum. Erie County’s ongoing bicentennial celebration got a hoppy boost with the introduction of Flying Bison Brewery’s...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Bisons looking to hire additional employees for the summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're still looking for a summer job, how about working for the Buffalo Bisons?. The Bisons are hiring several seasonal foodservice associates, including managers, cooks, cashiers and porters. The team also said non-profit organizations can apply to run a concession stand and raise funds for their...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...