Run and ride in the Buffalo Strong: Pride Bi(athlon) to benefit GLYS WNY, Inc.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready to run and bike to support GLYS WNY in the first-ever Pride Bi!. There are two ways to participate. RISE Fitness Studio is hosting a 5K run and 10-mile spin at its Hamburg location on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. Participants will receive a t-shirt and lunch will be provided by Picasso's Pizza. On-site participation is limited to 50 people, on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration for on-site participants is $40.www.wkbw.com