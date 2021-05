ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Businessman Dave Dalton told News 5 on Friday that the Hiram Dooley House in Abingdon will be moved from Pecan Street to Park Street next month. The Hiram Dooley House has been on Pecan Street for more than 170 years. The total distance of the move will be about 200 feet and the big move will take place on June 9.