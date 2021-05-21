newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why the 49ers Should Not Cut Jimmy Garoppolo

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
Posted by 
All49ers
All49ers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9zgW_0a7Opa8I00

Cutting Jimmy Garoppolo would save the 49ers $23.6 million in cap space.

It would also make it clear that Trey Lance is the starter Week 1. Better to kickstart Lance's development now than to hold off on it. However, it is not something I believe will happen despite being an advocate of it. There is a case to be made as to why the 49ers should not cut Garoppolo.

The most obvious stated factor is that if Lance is not ready, then Garoppolo can hold on as the starter until he is. Lance has not taken the field for a game in over eight months. There is likely to be some rust on his part along with the adjustment to actual NFL game speed. That way there is no pressure or no rush to get him into that role. The 49ers can take their time with Lance to ensure he is in the most ideal spot.

Nothing would be more detrimental to the start of Lance's career than just putting him in a sink-or-swim situation. That isn't to say he wouldn't be able to stay afloat, but the odds just wouldn't be strongly in his favor. The 49ers invested heavily into Lance, so perhaps they are thinking they want to be as careful as possible with their investment. By having him sit behind Garoppolo, he can continue to embed himself in the playbook and improve any issues with his technique that Kyle Shanahan sees.

2021 is assuredly the last season for Garoppolo. He gives the 49ers a bit better of a chance to go far this season. Assuming he can have a healthy season, if he replicates, and even somehow improves his 2019 season, then the 49ers will be able to receive a sweet deal in draft compensation for him in the offseason. Given the lack of first-round picks the next two seasons, the 49ers need to stack as much as they can to make up for it. They could eventually use the capital to package it to get back into the first round should they see fit.

If Lance were to end up finding his way as the starter this season, then 49ers would be paying Garoppolo a high sum of money to be the backup. At that point, the salary cap doesn't really matter when the season is ongoing. I am not saying it shouldn't be paid attention to, but the only way the cap is going to be a concern of Shanahan's is if he wants to trade for someone like with Emmanuel Sanders in 2019. Or if they want to extend someone mid season.

Other than that, Garoppolo's contract is not a bother to Shanahan like he said. Cutting Garoppolo versus not cutting him has legitimate cases to make. At the end of the day, all that matters is the development of Lance, and if Garoppolo can somehow contribute to that, then it will be worth it to the 49ers.

All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
77
Followers
190
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Draft#First Round Picks#Field#Draft Compensation#Cutting#Cap Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

ESPN’s Barnwell predicts when Trey Lance will start for the 49ers

5 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. There are two best-case scenarios for the San Francisco 49ers. The first is the plan with which they are entering the 2021 season. Jimmy Garoppolo is the Week 1 starter at quarterback, leads the championship-caliber roster all season, and rookie Trey Lance can sit and learn for a year.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

What Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly Said In His First Text To Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers have a quarterback competition on their hands this off-season, a competition Jimmy Garoppolo appears prepared to embrace. Garoppolo’s concerning injury history essentially forced Kyle Shanahan to take a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft. Insert Trey Lance. The 49ers, of course, selected Lance with the No....
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Five 49ers With the Most to Prove in 2021

The 49ers kicked off the first session of OTAs today. This is the first step for the 49ers to get back into the thick of things. It is essentially a warmup for when training camp arrives in a little more than two months. But OTAs also act as the first...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Are Lynch and Shanahan at Odds over Which QB the 49ers Should Draft?

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan sure seemed at odds Monday during their pre-draft press conference. First, Shanahan wasn't even supposed to be there. It was Lynch's day to control the narrative. But an hour before it started, Shanahan presumably added himself to the press conference. And their tones were completely...
NFLchatsports.com

John Lynch: 49ers Were 'Upfront' with Jimmy Garoppolo About Targeting QB in Draft

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch opened up about his discussion with Jimmy Garoppolo regarding the team's decision to pursue a quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft. Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd (h/t David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone.com), Lynch said the 49ers were "upfront" with Garoppolo about their thought process:
NFL49erswebzone.com

‘They’re awesome’: Trey Lance discusses finally meeting Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers QBs

246 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance is all business. The rookie quarterback is focused on the job at hand with the San Francisco 49ers. Over the next three days, that will involve a rookie minicamp, his first foray to the NFL. Over the offseason and probably for much of his rookie year, Lance will get to know head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense as best he can.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Will Jimmy Garoppolo Really Help Trey Lance Take His Job?

Jimmy Garoppolo went on ESPN radio recently and essentially said he will help develop Trey Lance so Lance can take his job. And Garoppolo laid it on thick. You would have thought he was bearing his soul, not merely repeating the company line. First, he invoked Tom Brady. "Tom kind...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers’ George Kittle on Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance dynamic: “Competition’s what makes you a good football player”

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo figures to be the starting quarterback when the San Francisco 49ers take the field against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. At some point, though, whether it be this year or in the more distant future, Trey Lance will take the reins. After all, the Niners traded up to the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft to acquire the former North Dakota State star quarterback.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Greg Papa: 49ers have an ‘Alex Smith-to-Patrick Mahomes scenario’ at QB

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers play-by-play announces Greg Papa says that the 49ers have an 'Alex Smith-to-Patrick Mahomes scenario' at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. More San Francisco 49ers News. Schefter:...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Three Biggest Takeaways from the 49ers Pre-Draft Press Conference

Why was this year's 49ers pre-draft press conference different than all other 49ers pre-draft press conferences?. Because Kyle Shanahan participated in it. Usually it's John Lynch's day. He does his best to avoid answering questions as politely as possible -- he's an expert at this. But the upcoming draft will feature one of the biggest decisions in franchise history, and Shanahan most likely will make it. So he needed to answer questions.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

QB Trey Lance speaks with reporters ahead of 49ers rookie minicamp

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance spoke with reporters ahead of the team's three-day rookie minicamp. Here is everything that he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers scheduled to travel more than any other team in 2021

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers' 2021 schedule features more travel miles than any other team. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers to travel over 28,000 miles in 2021, most in the NFL.
NFLchatsports.com

49ers offense hinges on Jimmy Garoppolo’s health, per Bleacher Report

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports. Bleacher Report just gave the 49ers offense a slightly above-average ranking entering 2021, hinging on whether or not Jimmy Garoppolo stays healthy. It’s an overplayed narrative, but there’s a good deal of truth saying the San Francisco...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance looking forward to learning all he can from Jimmy Garoppolo

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers traded up to select quarterback Trey Lance to have him replace Jimmy Garoppolo. When exactly that will happen is still unclear. But until it does, Lance says he wants to learn all he can from Garoppolo — especially because the two share a background as FCS quarterbacks and Walter Payton award winners. That [more]