Cutting the ribbon on Bemidji's new water treatment plant
BEMIDJI -- The low hum of water treatment machines was briefly interrupted by the snip of scissors and a round of applause Friday. The new Bemidji Water Treatment Plant, which has been in operation for several weeks, was officially dedicated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring a handful of city officials on May 21. City staff members were joined by elected representatives, past and present, to mark the first step in removing forever chemicals from Bemidji's water wells.