newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bemidji, MN

Cutting the ribbon on Bemidji's new water treatment plant

By Matthew J. Liedke
Bemidji Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEMIDJI -- The low hum of water treatment machines was briefly interrupted by the snip of scissors and a round of applause Friday. The new Bemidji Water Treatment Plant, which has been in operation for several weeks, was officially dedicated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring a handful of city officials on May 21. City staff members were joined by elected representatives, past and present, to mark the first step in removing forever chemicals from Bemidji's water wells.

www.bemidjipioneer.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Bemidji, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wells#Ground Water#Water Quality#Cost Cutting#Drinking Water#The Minnesota Legislature#District 5a#Dfl Bemidji#Barr Engineering#3m#Water Treatment Machines#Construction#Chemicals#Pfas Contaminants#City Officials#Scissors#City Staff Members#Fire#Company#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

State grant helps PCSO add to its fleet on the water

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is adding to their fleet of boats, thanks to a federal grant through the state, Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman reports. The PCSO applied for a State of Minnesota Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant and was subsequently awarded an 18’x 8’ Alumitech Airboat with a 450-horsepower motor and aluminum trailer.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Legislature agrees to deal on exempting unemployment, PPP payments from Minnesota taxes

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced they had agreed on a state budget deal that will bring Minnesota’s taxes on unemployment payments and forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in line with the federal government’s. Specifically, the state will exempt $1o,200 of unemployment benefits from state income taxes and will exempt all forgiven PPP loans.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

Bemidji city officials reviewing governor's order to lift mask mandate

BEMIDJI -- On Friday Gov. Tim Walz signed an order ending the mask mandate set in place to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic. In response, officials with the city of Bemidji are reviewing the order's language to determine how to update local guidelines. The city implemented a face mask requirement on...
Beltrami County, MNbemidjinow.com

Ditch spraying on county roads starts May 24

The Beltrami County Highway department will soon begin roadside ditch spraying along county roads. Starting May 24, selective herbicides will be used that control brush and noxious weeds such as spotted knapweed, thistle, tansy, and wild parsnip. The herbicides reportedly allow grass to grow, but landowners who do not want...
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What is the real intent of the school survey?

A few days ago I received the Bemidji Area Schools survey. Surveys are supposed to be objective questionnaires used to gather information. It’s obvious this really isn’t a survey, but a thinly veiled attempt to try to convince the community to ignore the vote that rejected the operating levy increase so they can place it on the ballot again. If you don’t like the voting results, why not just hold a new election?
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

Community review panel to decide best concepts for Highway 197 corridor this week

BEMIDJI -- A group of community members from a variety of backgrounds will soon get a full preview of what a busy section of State Highway 197 may look like in the future. Also known as Paul Bunyan Drive, the section of road extends from Bemidji Avenue to Gillett Drive. Along the way, there are several grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants and other shops, making it one of the city's busiest corridors.
Minnesota StateThe Pilot-Independent

Letter to the editor: Mourning becomes Minnesota

The new Enbridge 3 pipeline will cross the Mississippi River just a few miles north of its source at Lake Itasca. Between Itasca and Bemidji, the infant river passes through broad wetlands that deserve to be protected from industrial pollution. The area is vulnerable to extended periods of extreme cold in winter when man-made devices tend to stop working properly. I deeply lament that any responsible Minnesota official would think this is a good route for an Alberta tar-sands oil pipeline.
Bemidji, MNlptv.org

Bemidji Rotary Club Hosts Vaccine Clinic

Transportation has been a major barrier in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. To help combat this, the Bemidji Rotary Club has been hosting vaccine clinics for Bemidji residents to ensure as many people have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Today was the second clinic hosted by the Bemidji Rotary. They have been...
Beltrami County, MNbemidjinow.com

AUDIO: Commissioner Olson comments on Tuesday’s meeting

The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners had a lively meeting Tuesday, which included a presentation from an organization known as “Respect Minnesota.”. The work session agenda item was a pledge, with many other cities, counties, unions, industries, and Enbridge signing on. During the meeting, Chair of the Board Commissioner Reed...
Minnesota Statelptv.org

Beltrami County Commissioners Debate “Respect Minnesota” Group

A presentation by an organization called Respect Minnesota given at Tuesday’s Beltrami county commissioner’s work session stirred up controversy within the board on the topic of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline project. Respect Minnesota was revealed to allegedly be at least partially funded by the Enbridge organization. They are a group...
Beltrami County, MNBemidji Pioneer

From the Archives: May 5 in the Pioneer

May 5, 2011 -- Interest expressed by developers has prompted the Beltrami County Board to advertise for sale 40 acres of county-owned land on Middle School Road. The land includes about 16 acres in the old Beltrami County Fairgrounds south of Target and acreage on the west side of the road leased by Bemidji Youth League Baseball and Bemidji Youth Soccer.