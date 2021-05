The Iron Dome system intercepted an IDF unmanned aircraft during the round of fighting in the Gaza Strip after identifying it as hostile, Haaretz reported on Tuesday. It should be noted that during Operation Guardians of the Walls, Iron Dome performed for the first time operational interceptions of unmanned aircraft flying in from the Gaza Strip. The Air Force saw this as a significant achievement that fit in with the multi-dimensional combat program developed by the IDF in recent years, with air, sea, and land forces work together in coordination. But the discovery of one part of the system became confused and fired on a friendly component is a reason for concern.