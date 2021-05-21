newsbreak-logo
EIRMC modifies visitor policy

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As community rates of COVID-19 continue to wane, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is modifying its visitor policy .

Starting Friday, each inpatient is allowed two designated visitors for the duration of the hospital stay.

The hospital is also extending visitor hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. so families can be present during shift change in the evening. Visitors must be in the building by 7 p.m. as the main lobby doors close at this time.

All visitor must be over age 18.

Upon admission, patients are asked to identify their two preferred visitors, who are placed on a visitor list. These designated visitors must present ID at the screening station, pass our temperature check and wear a mask for the entirety of their visit.

Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls summer food program to begin Jun 6

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Students will have access to food all summer long, thanks to community partners. The New Day Lutheran Church, of Idaho Falls, is sponsoring the Idaho Falls Summer Food Service Program, in partnership with The United Way and of Bonneville County and Idaho Falls. Meals will be provided to all children, ages 1-18, without charge.
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

IFFD welcomes 6 new members

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomed six new probationary firefighters to the department and community. City elected officials, IFFD personnel and the recruits’ families attended a small graduation ceremony Friday inside City Council chambers. All six recruits were hired to fill positions left vacant due to retirements and other circumstances.
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls seeks input on housing in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls Community Development Services Department is asking for input through two separate surveys and virtual public meetings that deal with critical aspects of housing for the future of Idaho Falls. The first survey seeks input on the development of a five-year...
MilitaryPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

INL meets agreement to store used naval nuclear fuel ahead of schedule

One of the key provisions of the Agreement is that the Naval Reactors Facility (NRF), operated for the NNPP by the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, would place all used naval fuel (also known as spent fuel) that was in water pool storage prior to January 1, 2017 in dry storage before January 1, 2023. The NNPP is proud to announce completion of this commitment more than 18 months ahead of schedule. The post INL meets agreement to store used naval nuclear fuel ahead of schedule appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Local writers win IDeal education savings scholarships

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Twelve young writers were declared winners of the Idaho PTV PBS KIDS Writers Contest Saturday. The writers were awarded a $100 contribution to an IDeal – Idaho 529 College Savings account. “An IDeal account can help these talented, young writers use their skills in post-secondary education...