EIRMC modifies visitor policy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As community rates of COVID-19 continue to wane, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is modifying its visitor policy .

Starting Friday, each inpatient is allowed two designated visitors for the duration of the hospital stay.

The hospital is also extending visitor hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. so families can be present during shift change in the evening. Visitors must be in the building by 7 p.m. as the main lobby doors close at this time.

All visitor must be over age 18.

Upon admission, patients are asked to identify their two preferred visitors, who are placed on a visitor list. These designated visitors must present ID at the screening station, pass our temperature check and wear a mask for the entirety of their visit.

