PespiCo Releases Statement on Richard Montanez Regarding Flamin' Hot Cheetos

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought the Flamin' Hot Cheetos saga was already over, you'd be mistaken. Friday, Frito-Lay released another statement walking back most of the comments it issued last week. Despite calling Richard Montañez's invention story an "urban legend" in their initial statement, the company has now thrust its full support behind the former Frito-Lay executive.

comicbook.com
Person
Eva Longoria
