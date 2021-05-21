JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Hits Adventure Time With Insane Fan Animation
Adventure Time recently returned with another episode of Distant Lands on HBO Max, exploring the reunion between Finn and Jake, the heroes of the original series, and one fan has merged the Cartoon Network franchise with that of Hirohiko Araki's anime franchise in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Specifically merging the land of "Oooo" with the sleepy town of Morioh that became famous in the world of the Joestars during the fourth part of the series in Diamond Is Unbreakable, which introduced JoJo fans to Josuke, Yoshikage Kira, and plenty of Stand Users to add to the strange franchise.comicbook.com