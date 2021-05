At one point, during the cultural peak of Fortnite, Ninja was on top of the world. Not only was he the most popular streamer in the world, but one of the most popular people in the world, streaming with Drake, showing up in Super Bowl commercials, and more. He was everywhere. In 2021, this has changed a bit. Ninja is no longer the most popular streamer in the world, but he is still amongst the top Twitch streamers and he recently returned to Fortnite after a hiatus away from the free-to-play battle royale game.