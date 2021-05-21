newsbreak-logo
Henry Cavill to Star in Highlander Remake

By Glenn Rowley
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 3 days ago

Looks like the long-awaited Highlander remake has found one of its leading men. That’s right, Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks to star in the Chad Stahelski-helmed film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The remake of the 1986 cult classic has been in development since 2016, when Stahelski (best known...

Chicago, IL
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
