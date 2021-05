The start of Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 career has been a disaster, and nothing does a better job of highlighting it that this unfortunate statistic. There are many Nikita Mazepin statistics from the first four races of his rookie Formula 1 season that could be argued as fitting the bill when it comes to the title of this article. However, this one stands out quite a bit, and it’s not the fact that he has already spun out 11 times.