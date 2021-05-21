newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA DFS Breakdown (Friday, May 21): Can the Warriors Slow Down Jonas Valanciunas?

By @MattLaMarca
fantasylabs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday features the final game of the NBA play-in tournament between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies starting at 9 p.m. ET. If you’re unfamiliar with the single-game format, check out my primers on DraftKings or FanDuel before building your lineups. Game Overview. The final game of the play-in...

www.fantasylabs.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
De'anthony Melton
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Mychal Mulder
Person
Andre Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#Nba Defense#Dfs Games#The Warriors#Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#Fanduel#Spurs#Studs Curry#3 Point Defense#Opponent Shots#Back To Back Games#Midrange Andrew Wiggins#3 Point Range#Plus Minus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
Basketball
News Break
DraftKings
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Kerr explains why Warriors miss injured Oubre in rotation

Kelly Oubre's contributions to the Warriors' rotation have been sorely missed, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr explained Friday. "The fact is, Kelly is one of our most athletic players, he's got great size on the wing, he can play multiple spots, so we miss all of that, there's no question," Kerr said on 95.7 The Game. "His injury has been really unfortunate for him obviously, and for us. But it's just part of the deal, so you just absorb it and you keep going and the good thing is, we've had guys really step up between Juan and Mychal Mulder playing well, Kent Bazemore in the starting lineup has been excellent, brings a great competitive spirit and ball pressure defensively, so we're getting really good contributions from guys, but we definitely miss Kelly."
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Tuesday, 5/4

This is Awesemo’s primary in-depth NBA DFS article, and it will be free this season. The goal of this article isn’t just to give you a few plays to plug into your lineup, but to dig a little bit deeper into why projections may (or may not) like certain players. Hopefully, after reading this article, you’ll have a better feel for the slate as a whole. Combining the context from this article with the raw data that is available in Awesemo’s Boom/Bust tool, Projections and Ownership Projections should allow you to build strong lineups and make optimal NBA DFS picks for any type of contest on DraftKings and FanDuel.
NBACBS Sports

Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Out Monday, Tuesday vs. Pels

Oubre (wrist) will not play in the Warriors' next two games Monday and Tuesday against New Orleans, Drew Shiller of Warriors Outsiders reports. Oubre had already been ruled out of Monday's game, but coach Steve Kerr informed the media that the wing won't be re-evaluated until the team returns to the Bay Area later in the week. At this stage, it's unclear just how much time Oubre might miss, but the best-case scenario is that he's back on the floor for Thursday's home matchup against Oklahoma City.
NBARotowire

DraftKings NBA: Thursday Picks

BKN (-9.5) vs. IND, O/U: 237.5. Four of the six games on tonight's slate have spreads of at least 8.5 points. Trying to predict blowouts isn't something I'd normally recommend, but it makes sense on a shorter slate like this one to target games that project to be competitive. In this case, two of the premier spend-up options in Nikola Jokic ($10,900) and Stephen Curry ($10,300) happen to be playing in those games, so it isn't a stretch to make them a priority. The GS-MIN matchup should be uptempo, and the Warriors are likely to be without Kelly Oubre, meaning Kent Bazemore will be a popular cheap value play. As far as the TOR-DEN matchup goes, the Nuggets have been an appealing team to target recently as the absence of Jamal Murray, and Will Barton has funneled usage to the likes of Jokic and Michael Porter, while Facundo Campazzo has been impressive starting at point guard. The Raptors have viable run-back options as the salaries of their big three have all come down over the past week. As things stand, it looks like we will have most of the significant news before lock, and that would be a welcome change from the recent chaos.
NBAawesemo.com

NBA Daily Fantasy Picks Picks Based on Awesemo Grades & Values | 4/29/21

After last night’s full card, there is a value-packed six-game slate for Thursday night. Many of the teams in action tonight are trying to secure a playoff spot or improve their seed with only two weeks remaining in the regular season, and it’s worth noting that only the Nuggets and Pelicans are on the second night of back-to-back, while only the Nets and Bucks have games tomorrow. Still, gamers have to be prepared for late-breaking news, so be sure to keep checking back to Awesemo’s NBA DFS projections and daily fantasy basketball rankings when making your NBA daily fantasy picks for both DraftKings and FanDuel throughout the night.
NBACBS Sports

Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Remains out Thursday

Oubre (wrist) will not play Thursday against the Thunder. Oubre missed the entirety of the Warriors' four-game road trip, and he'll miss at least one more game as he battles discomfort in his left wrist. Expect veteran Kent Bazemore, who's averaged 7.5 points, 7.8 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last four games, to remain in the starting lineup in Oubre's place.
NBANBC Sports

Injury report shows Warriors remain shorthanded vs. Thunder

The Warriors will not be getting reinforcements when they take the floor Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Damion Lee (health and safety protocols), Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain) and Kelly Oubre (left wrist soreness) remain out. So unless the coaching staff decides to give Alen Smailagic and/or...
NBAnumberfire.com

Golden State's Kelly Oubre (wrist) out for Thursday's contest against Minnesota

Golden State Warriors small forward Kelly Oubre (wrist) will not play in Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Oubre will not be active on Thursday night after Golden State's forward re-injured his wrist. Expect Kent Bazemore to log more minutes in a great matchup against a Timberwolves' team ranked 28th in points allowed per game this season,
NBAchatsports.com

Kelly Oubre Played Through Torn Ligament

Kelly Oubre Jr. attempted to play through a hand injury that is more complex than originally thought. Shams Charania confirmed that the small forward played through a wrist injury, which was later confirmed to be a torn ligament and fracture. https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1388657265666789379. Oubre’s production remained unaffected for the five games he...
NBACBS Sports

Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Could miss extended time

Oubre has been diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left wrist and a fracture on the palm, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Oubre will undergo further evaluations to determine if he can continue playing through the injury. Oubre has been playing through the injury across the past five...
NBACBS Sports

Warriors' Kelly Oubre: To re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days

Oubre (wrist) has not been cleared for on-court basketball activities and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports. It looks like Oubre will miss Golden State's play-in games due to a a left wrist injury that has kept him sidelined since April 29. Kent Bazemore and Jordan Poole should continue to see increased workloads while Oubre remains on the sidelines.
NBASeattle Times

Brooks scores 30 as Grizzlies overcome Kings 116-110

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to defeat the Sacramento Kings 116-110 on Thursday night in the first of a back-to-back between the teams. Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, Kyle Anderson added 14 points,...
NBAraptorshq.com

Raptors try for a win against the Grizzlies: Preview, start time, and more

As the season winds down, and with Toronto’s play-in chances all but gone, the Raptors’ recent reunion tour continues tonight versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Last Sunday the Raptors got to share hugs with Marc Gasol when they played the Lakers, and then some laughs with Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka, on Tuesday when they met the Clippers. If you really want to dig deep, they also reunited with Alex Len on Thursday when they played the Wizards.
NBAfantasypros.com

Jonas Valanciunas (back) questionable to play vs. Kings on Thursday

Valanciunas missed Tuesday's game against the Mavericks and remains questionable to return on Thursday at home against the Kings. The Grizzlies have locked in the ninth seed in the Western Conference, meaning they will be featured in the postseason play-in tournament and could wind up resting Valanciunas to keep him fresh for the play-in series. In that scenario, Brandon Clarke becomes a fine play in DFS contest at $5,100 on FanDuel.
NBANBC Sports

Kerr reveals little about Oubre's injury status with Dubs

Kelly Oubre is out for Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, and will not suit up for the second matchup between the two teams Tuesday. "He'll be re-evaluated when we return to the Bay," Steve Kerr told the media Monday afternoon. It's unclear if that means Wednesday, or...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kelly Oubre’s injury update isn’t looking good for Warriors

Things aren’t looking up for the Golden State Warriors right now. Kelly Oubre Jr has been dealing with an injury on his left wrist, and apparently, he’s going to be spending more time on the shelf because of the problem. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oubre reaggravated the...
NBAnumberfire.com

Shams: Warriors' Kelly Oubre has torn ligament, fractured palm

Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre has been diagnosed with a ligament tear in his left wrist and a fracture on his palm, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Oubre had sat for over a week after aggravating his wrist injury, but he's played in five straight games despite this injury. Per Shams, Oubre will undergo further evaluations to see if he can continue to play through the pain. The Warriors currently have a three-game lead on the 11th-seeded San Antonio Spurs, so they're set to be in the play-in tournament to start the playoffs. Having Oubre would obviously be huge. Should Oubre be forced to miss time, Jordan Poole could see added minutes.
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.