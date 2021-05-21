newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Blazers' Damian Lillard Says NBA MVP is Sixers' Joel Embiid or Nuggets' Nikola Jokic

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WvyL_0a7OnGbS00

The 2020-2021 NBA regular season is in the books. With the Eastern Conference playoff bracket set, and the Western Conference's Play-In Tournament concluding on Friday night, it's now time to start looking at end-of-season awards.

With the NBA season starting later than usual this year with a condensed schedule, the MVP conversation started quite early. When the talks started prematurely this year, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was at the forefront.

At this point, with the regular season in the rearview, nothing has changed. Despite the Sixers' big man missing a chunk of games this year due to several setbacks, Embiid still wrapped up the year as an MVP candidate. And on Thursday night, the NBA officially named Embiid, a finalist.

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry are among those who are finalists with Embiid. While each player has a case to win the hardware this year, Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard weighed in on the conversation recently, where he picked between Embiid and Jokic.

"I mean, it's (Jokic) or Embiid," Lillard told The Athletic's, Sam Amick. "I don’t see how you don’t give it to him or Embiid." While Lillard believes Embiid is certainly deserving of being a finalist, the Blazers star believes he doesn't have the edge to win it.

"I would give it to (Jokic) over Embiid just because Embiid missed games. He’s played more games than everybody. He’s been in every game, and he’s performed. Jamal Murray got hurt. Will Barton got hurt. And they kept rolling."

Availability was always going to be the factor that would keep Embiid from earning MVP honors this year. Regardless, the MVP race will be a tight one between Embiid, Jokic, and Curry.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
126
Followers
450
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Eastern Conference#Golden State Warriors#Portland Trail Blazers#The Athletic#Sports Illustrated#Twitter#Jgrassonba#Athletic#Center Joel Embiid#Mvp Honors#Games#Finalists#Philadelphia#End Of Season Awards#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Jokic, Embiid, Curry announced as NBA MVP finalists

Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished ninth in the MVP voting last season. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Golden State’s Stephen Curry didn’t get listed on a single ballot a year ago. A year later, one of them will walk away with the NBA’s highest individual prize. Jokic, Embiid and Curry were revealed...
NBAlastheplace.com

NBA Playoffs 2021: 5 Players You Should Keep An Eye On

The 2021 NBA playoffs are nearly here; this time around with a twist as the league has introduced a new play-in tournament to decide the seventh and eighth spots for both conferences. A number of teams have already locked down their spots and, as it stands, things look to be...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Blazers-Nuggets: X-factors, key matchups, and a prediction

Taking a closer look at the first-round NBA playoff matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets. This first-round matchup in the NBA playoffs will be a battle of two MVP candidates truly at the peak of their form. Presumptive MVP Nikola Jokic will lead the third-seeded Denver Nuggets in a scintillating first-round matchup against Damian Lillard and the sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers. This will also be a rematch from the 2019 Western Conference semifinals, where the Blazers eked out a series victory in a tight seven games.
NBAspotonflorida.com

Curry, Embiid help 76ers top Magic, clinch top seed in East

Joel Embiid and the 76ers are happy to have earned home-court advantage for the playoffs - but they are a long way from their goal. Seth Curry scored 20 points, Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Philadelphia clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory...
NBAperutribune.com

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After meeting to close out the regular season, the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets will face off in the opening round of the playoffs. Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Blazers beat the Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Probable Play in Season Finale vs. Magic on Sunday

When the Philadelphia 76ers clinched the first seed in the Eastern Conference on Friday night by defeating the Orlando Magic, it became unclear who would play on Sunday night in the 2020-2021 NBA regular-season finale. At this point, the Sixers have nothing left to play for. They clinched a berth...
NBAthednvr.com

Mailbag: What will Nikola Jokic say during his MVP speech?

In this episode, Adam Mares, Eric Wedum, and Harrison Wind answer listener submitted questions on the Denver Nuggets. Topics include:. Which role player has the best chance of being the x-factor in a playoff game?. Jokic gets the shaft more than any other player according to the NBA’s last 2-minute...
NBAnumberfire.com

Joel Embiid (illness) probable for 76ers Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is dealing with an illness, but just like Friday, he is officially listed as probable to play against the Magic. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 25 hours.
NBAYardbarker

Sixers clinch top seed in East for the first time in two decades

The Philadelphia 76ers clinched the first overall seed in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage throughout the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2001 when Allen Iverson led the 76ers to an NBA Finals appearance. It has been a long time coming for the Sixers franchise as they beat...
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-double in Friday's win

Jokic scored 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-7 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and 11 assists in 26 minutes during Friday's win over the Pistons. The big man might have posted even better numbers in a more competitive contest, but Jokic saw his smallest workload of the season and was rested for the entire fourth quarter with the game well in hand. He still delivered his 16th triple-double of the year, adding to his new career high, while scoring at least 20 points for the eighth straight game.
NBALeader-Herald

76ers wrap up Eastern title, Wizards clinch play-in spot

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid and the 76ers are happy to have earned home-court advantage for the playoffs — but they are a long way from their goal. Seth Curry scored 20 points, Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Philadelphia clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
NBAESPN

Howard, Jokic lead Nuggets past Pistons 104-91

DETROIT --  Markus Howard scored a career-high 20 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets moved closer to a higher playoff seed with a 104-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Jokic had 20 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for Denver (47-24). The...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets both have something to play for on Sunday evening during the NBA's regular-season finale. The Nuggets (47-24) are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers (47-24) for the third seed in the Western Conference, and the Trail Blazers (41-30) are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers (41-30) for the sixth seed.
NBAYardbarker

With Top Seed in East Clinched, Sixers Focused on Higher Goals

Now that the top seed in the Eastern conference is secured for the Sixers, the team is now focused on higher goals than the regular season. For the first time in 20 years, the Philadelphia 76ers have clinched the top seed in the East finishing atop the competitive conference with nearly 50 wins. The achievement caps what can only be described as a successful first regular season under head coach Doc Rivers.