Golden Knights increase capacity for Game 5

Alec Martinez is wrapping up his first ‘full’ season with Vegas and the pending unrestricted free agent told reporters, including David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that he’s hoping this won’t be his last season with the Golden Knights. However, his agent Alec Schall told Schoen that no offers have been received from the team just yet. The 33-year-old has been an integral part of their back end this season, logging over 22 minutes a game while chipping in with 27 points in 47 games, the best point per game average of his career. He’s certainly in line to land a raise on his current $4MM AAV which could make it tough for the Golden Knights to re-sign him as they only have about $6MM in cap room for next year, per CapFriendly, with several players needing to be signed to fill out the roster. GM Kelly McCrimmon declined to comment other than saying talks will happen “when appropriate”.