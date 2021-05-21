newsbreak-logo
NHL

Golden Knights increase capacity for Game 5

By Ben Gotz
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. — The Golden Knights are going to return home to even more fans than before. The team announced Friday that T-Mobile Arena will have increased capacity starting Monday with Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild. The Knights put additional tickets on sale in conjunction with the news.

Related
NHLreviewjournal.com

No talks between Alec Martinez, Golden Knights on new contract

Alec Martinez is focused on taking care of business in the final eight games of the regular season and trying to win a Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights. The defenseman hopes it won’t be his last go-round with the club. Martinez is set to become an unrestricted free agent...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

West Notes: Martinez, Hrenak, Lizotte, Sharks, Tarasenko

Alec Martinez is wrapping up his first ‘full’ season with Vegas and the pending unrestricted free agent told reporters, including David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that he’s hoping this won’t be his last season with the Golden Knights. However, his agent Alec Schall told Schoen that no offers have been received from the team just yet. The 33-year-old has been an integral part of their back end this season, logging over 22 minutes a game while chipping in with 27 points in 47 games, the best point per game average of his career. He’s certainly in line to land a raise on his current $4MM AAV which could make it tough for the Golden Knights to re-sign him as they only have about $6MM in cap room for next year, per CapFriendly, with several players needing to be signed to fill out the roster. GM Kelly McCrimmon declined to comment other than saying talks will happen “when appropriate”.
NHLdailyjournal.net

Marchessault’s OT goal lifts Golden Knights past Blues 4-3

LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault scored with 17 seconds left in overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night. After clearing the puck cross-ice to Alex Tuch on a give-and-go, Marchessault took the return pass after slipping behind two Blues skaters and beat Jordan Binnington over his glove, sending the NHL’s biggest crowd of the season of 7,567 into a frenzy.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Two-point effort in loss

Martinez scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild. Most notably, Monday was the first time all season Martinez failed to record a blocked shot. The 33-year-old made up for it with a two-point showing. He's up to eight goals, 29 points, 80 shots on net, a plus-27 rating and 150 blocked shots through 50 outings this season.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Strong at both ends Saturday

Martinez registered a power-play assist, nine blocked shots and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues. Martinez did all the defensive work he needed to -- his nine blocks were a season high. He also got involved on offense when he set up Reilly Smith's tally at 4:11 of the third period. Martinez leads the league in blocked shots with 168, and the next closest player is the Oilers' Adam Larsson with 125. Martinez has added 32 points, 85 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-26 rating in 53 contests.
NHLlasvegasadvisor.com

Knights on Ice — Take a Deep Breath, Don’t Panic, It’s Just Another St. Louis/VGK Game

I know last night’s game caused you to hyperventilate a little, or in some cases, a lot. But if you know the history between these 2 teams, especially at T-Mobile, it’s never over till it’s over. Once again, a multi-goal lead disappeared and the VGK came storming back. A late 2nd-period goal by Alec Martinez trimmed the lead to 3-2. Then they added a 3rd-period goal by Nicolas Roy to tie the game. And when it seemed we were headed for a shootout, they scored an overtime goal on a Jonathan Marchessault wrist shot with just 18 seconds remaining for the 4-3 win.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

The Knightly Recap: Week 17

Last week on the Knightly Recap, the Vegas Golden Knights faced off against a division rival titan in the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. They also finished off their season series against the Arizona Coyotes in a back-to-back set of games. This week on the Knightly...
NHLaudacy.com

Soak it up: Golden Knights Pre-postseason insight

Instead of asking what I don’t know about the Vegas Golden Knights as they stand on the precipice of the postseason, I’ve decided to write about what I DO know about them. Most people look at square footage, I’m looking for the writing on the wall. Here’s some of what the walls have been telling me:
NHLsinbin.vegas

Carp: Knights’ Biggest Hill May Be The First

**Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Famer, Steve Carp’s returns to SinBin.vegas for the 2021 season. His weekly column publishes every Sunday during the Golden Knights season and is brought to you by the Jimmerson Law Firm.**. There’s no sense in reliving the past. What’s done is done. The $12 million...
NHLbestonlinesportsbooks.info

NHL Series Matchup Update for Betting on Stanley Cup Playoffs

The quest to win the best trophy in sports, and the hardest trophy to win, continues in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The winner of Lord Stanley’s Cup won’t be decided until July, but if you aren’t already watching in May, you are missing out on the best hockey of the season.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark: Posts assist in Game 2 win

Janmark recorded an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild in Game 2. Janmark set up Alex Tuch's first goal in the contest, which ultimately stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old Janmark had only five points in 15 games after he was traded from Chicago to Vegas at the deadline. The Swede produced 24 points in 56 regular-season contests overall, although he could struggle to get involved in the offense if he remains in a third-line role during the playoffs.
NHLknightsonice.com

Second period sparks Golden Knights in bounce-back Game 2 win

There’s not much data to track the importance of a second period, but that’s what was facing the Golden Knights on Tuesday. That was the case for a moment when Matt Dumba’s shot from the point at 12:07 of the second period beat a screened Marc-Andre Fleury to give the Minnesota Wild a 1-0 lead.
NHLreviewjournal.com

Max Pacioretty to miss Golden Knights’ second playoff game

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty will not play in the team’s second playoff game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Pacioretty did not participate in the team’s optional morning skate and did not take warmups at T-Mobile Arena. The 32-year-old missed the last six games of the regular season and the Knights’ 1-0 overtime loss to the Wild on Sunday.
NHLNHL

Wild confident heading home after Game 2 loss to Golden Knights

Say they will be 'different beast' in next game with first-round series tied. The Minnesota Wild said they feel confident despite a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. "We're not proving anything to ourselves," said...