Let me be the first to admit that I was wrong about this 2021 Seattle Sounders team. I spent a couple of weeks lamenting the loss of experienced players in the offseason, namely Gustav Svenson and Kelvin Leerdam. Then the loss of Jordan Morris, first to an overseas loan and then to an injury, also left me feeling uneasy about what this team could do this season. But a formation change, three good results and a few intelligent tactical innovations later, I’m as hopeful as I’ve ever been about what the Sounders can achieve this year.