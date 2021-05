I am the oldest of six children in a family that valued education. I left high school at 16, after my junior year, and went to college. At age 19, I had an associate’s degree in nursing from BYU and started working as a registered nurse. Then, I followed the path that many women do: I married and became a mom. Again and again and again. I gave birth to four children, and my husband and I also adopted 20 children, from eight different countries, over a period of about 20 years. As you can imagine, I was really busy with things at home for quite some time.