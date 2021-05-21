18 Painfully Real Olivia Rodrigo Lyrics About Breakups

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, has everyone thinking about the last person who broke their heart. Her lyrics about breakups and heartache are so visceral, it’s impossible not to feel like you’re driving alone past your ex’s street or crying on the bathroom floor right there with her. When her debut single “drivers license” skyrocketed to both the top of the charts and heartbreak playlists worldwide in December 2020, it became clear that Rodrigo just gets it. And Sour proves she gets all of it — from the tears, to the rage, to the devastation of watching your ex fall in love all over again.