Angela DeLeon Named Chief Human Resources Officer at The Chronicle of Higher Education

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Angela DeLeon has been named as the Chief Human Resources Officer for The Chronicle of Higher Education. As The Chronicle’s second CHRO, DeLeon will report directly to President Michael Riley and will be responsible for leading human resources strategy for both The Chronicle of Higher Education and The Chronicle of Philanthropy. DeLeon will succeed longtime veteran Lisa Birchard, who recently retired after a 41-year career at The Chronicle.

