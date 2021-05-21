Reliance Retail hires Shathi Sharma as Vice President - Human Resources

El Paso-based Hunt Companies has named Matt Hunt as a senior vice president and its environmental, social and governance officer. According to a news release, in 2020, the company launched an effort to implement an environmental, social and governance, or ESG, program. Hunt joined the company in 2009 as a developmental manager in Hawaii where he spent three years working on a $30 million solar field that is now one of Hawaii’s largest. He also manages Hunt Holdings LP, which acts as an incubator for new business opportunities that complement the company’s real estate and infrastructure businesses. Its portfolio has made commitments to more than 45 venture capital funds and 50 direct investments, according to the company. Founded in 1947, Hunt Companies and its affiliates employ more than 3,000 people across the U.S. and Europe.