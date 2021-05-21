newsbreak-logo
Reliance Retail hires Shathi Sharma as Vice President - Human Resources

By TechGig Bureau
techgig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter working with some top companies, Shathi Sharma has joined Reliance Retail as the VP-HR. as the Vice President - Human Resources after her 18 years of experience in working with HR teams and building businesses. For the past three years, Sharma was working with Dixcy Textiles as the Chief Human Resource Officer.

content.techgig.com
