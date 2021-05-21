Brian Westbrook Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 5-21-21

Stafford (thumb) said Monday he's "not limited at all" after having undergone a procedure back in March, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Stafford played through a torn UCL in his right thumb in 2020, and while he required a minor surgery to address the issue, it looks like he won't be limited at all during his first offseason with coach Sean McVay and the Rams. That will allow the 33-year-old veteran plenty of time to build chemistry with new receivers Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson and Van Jefferson, not to mention tight end Tyler Higbee and second-year running back Cam Akers. Last season, Stafford also dealt with injuries to his ankle, knee and elbow, plus torn rib cartilage, but he appears to have returned to full health without any setbacks.