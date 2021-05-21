newsbreak-logo
Beverly art college holds drive-in commencement for graduating seniors

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontserrat College of Art in Beverly held a drive-in commencement ceremony Friday for its 71 graduating seniors at the Danversport Yacht Club. Families and guests watched from their cars as seniors received their degrees on a stage bordered by congratulatory banners. The event audio, including a ceremonial soundtrack provided by traditional bagpipers, was broadcasted to the car radios, according to a statement from the college.

