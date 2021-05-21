newsbreak-logo
Ohad Samet Named to Inaugural Debt Collection Advisory Committee of the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI)

By PRWeb
SFGate
 4 days ago

Samet, the CEO and cofounder of TrueAccord Group, was selected as part of a new seven-member board that will provide critical feedback to the DFPI as it stands up its debt collection licensing program. Lenexa, KS (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Ohad Samet, CEO and cofounder of TrueAccord Group, has been...

