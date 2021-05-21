newsbreak-logo
Bandai Namco Releases Teaser for THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY: HOUSE OF ASHES

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco has released a teaser for the next entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology called House of Ashes. The new title will take players to Iraq in 2003 and soldiers have awakened an evil. Now, you must survive. More details will be revealed with a new trailer on May 27.

