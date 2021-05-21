Bandai Namco Releases Teaser for THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY: HOUSE OF ASHES

A new Humble Bundle focuses on some of Bandai Namco’s best games and covers a wide variety of genres. The $1 tier gets you Pac-Man 256, an isometric Pac-Man adventure that is shockingly addictive. For $12, you can get that alongside Tekken 7, Tales of Berseria, and Katamari Damacy REROLL – with every game in that tier being worth its asking price and then some. Beating the average of about $19 gets you Tales of Zestiria, RAD, and Little Nightmares Complete Edition, while spending $1 more at $20 gets you CODE VEIN and Project Cars 3. Code Vein is basically a Monster Hunter-style game with an anime look and Souls influences, while Project Cars 2 is the most user-friendly incarnation of the beloved sim racing series. It’s a pretty fantastic bundle overall and one of the best in recent memory.