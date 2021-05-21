newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hedge Fund to Get Tribune Publishing Company

swfinstitute.org
 3 days ago

Hedge fund Alden Global Capital is a major investor in U.S. newspapers, owning roughly 200 newspapers. Alden Global is poised to purchasing Tribune Publishing Company, which runs papers such as The Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun and The New York Daily News. Alden Global Capital is known for its employee cost-cutting activities. The Tribune sale is valued at roughly US$ 630 million. Tribune Publishing shareholders agreed for the company to be sold to Alden Global. Maryland hotel executive Stewart Bainum had planned to buy The Baltimore Sun. A rival bid never came to fruition.

www.swfinstitute.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Alden Global Capital#News Corporation#The Chicago Tribune#The Baltimore Sun#The New York Daily News#Medianews Group#U S Newspapers#News Outlets#Profit#Sale#Civic Minded Investors#Papers#Dr Patrick Soon Shiong#Today#Passive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessmediapost.com

Fears Abound That Alden Will Gut Tribune Publishing Newsrooms

Journalists at Tribune Publishing properties are bracing themselves for a round of layoffs following the vote by Tribune shareholders to accept Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase bid on Friday. Despite harsh criticism of the vote, the purchase seems like a done deal. Tribune Publishing reports that 81.28% of the...
EconomyNewsbug.info

Tribune reporters vow to keep fighting hedge fund owner

Reporter Gregory Pratt, president of the Chicago Tribune's guild, says Friday's vote to let Alden Global Capital take over Tribune Publishing was "a very dark day for journalism." He says his colleagues will continue to advocate for local ownership and civic minded journalism.
Businesskosu.org

Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

After a roller coaster ride of a process, the newspapers of the Tribune Publishing Company have been sold. That includes the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other metro newspapers up and down the East Coast. The new owner is Alden Capital, a hedge fund company that has slashed newsrooms at the hundred daily newspapers that it already owns. A rival bid fell short, in large part 'cause no one came forward who wanted to save the Chicago Tribune. NPR's David Folkenflik joins us.
Businessnewsitem.com

Tribune shareholders approve hedge fund Alden's bid

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, approved a $630 million takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital on Friday, the company said in a brief statement. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers.
Businessnewsguild.org

Tribune Publishing shareholders let everyone down

Thousands of NewsGuild-CWA members, myself included, were upset by Tribune Publishing’s announcement today that shareholders approved the company’s takeover by Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund known as “the destroyer of newspapers.”. There were several hours of confusion after Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of 24% of Tribune shares, announced that he...
Chicago, ILnny360.com

Hedge fund buys Chicago Tribune, N.Y. Daily News

After the failure of an 11th-hour push to find an alternative buyer, Tribune Publishing shareholders on Friday approved the $633-million sale of the newspaper chain to the New York hedge fund, Alden Global Capital. Long before Alden’s proposed purchase of the company was announced in mid-February, local news proponents had...
New York City, NYodwyerpr.com

Media Maneuvers: Alden Global Capital Officially Bags Tribune Publishing

Alden Global Capital’s bid to acquire Tribune Publishing has been successful. Tribune shareholders approved the deal, which is valued at $630 million, on Friday. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who, in addition to owning the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union Tribune controls 24 percent of Tribune’s stock, abstained from voting on the transaction. Alden, which currently owns such papers as the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News through its Digital First Media chain, already owned one-third of Tribune. The company is known for aggressive cost-cutting measures at its papers. The deal has been opposed by many Tribune employees as well as outside observers, but the search for an alternate buyer failed. “The purchase of Tribune reaffirms our commitment to the newspaper industry and our focus on getting publications to a place where they can operate sustainably over the long term,” said Alden president Heath Freeman in a statement.
EconomyOrlando Sentinel

Save our Sentinel: Voice your opposition of Tribune’s sale to hedge fund | Commentary

A “sentinel” is someone you put in place to stand guard and keep watch. The Orlando Sentinel was well-named. We don’t stop to think about it much, but its purpose today more than ever is to watch over our community — keeping the safety, security, health and both the social and financial well-being of our citizens in mind. Not just the Sentinel’s subscribers or other readers. Every one of us.
EconomyAllentown Morning Call

Readers React: Shareholders should reject bid for Tribune Publishing

Strong, community-focused newspapers are critical to our democracy and local community. Unfortunately, The Morning Call is at great risk. On May 21, the shareholders of Tribune Publishing, which owns The Morning Call, will vote on a takeover bid by Alden Global Capital. This bid represents a profound threat to the quantity and quality of information we have about where we live.
New York City, NYyorkpedia.com

Top Hedge fund Strategies for 2021

(YorkPedia Editorial):- New York City, New York May 14, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The year 2020 has been one of the most highly volatile years ever for all security markets globally due to the uncertainty associated due to the emergence of the Covid-19 virus and the pandemic spreading to countries all over the world. The year 2021 may not be such highly volatile but the lingering effects of the virus, the vaccination drives, the geopolitical situation globally, the economic impact of the pandemic all together make the outlook for 2021 highly uncertain. Along with these uncertainties and the fact that equity markets globally are highly valued, top hedge fund managers have opted to remain highly nimble in their approach and top hedge funds continue to be conservative in their approach.
EconomyFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hedge fund purchases Paper Source

The owner of Barnes & Noble is purchasing Paper Source. Hedge fund Elliott Investment Management said it entered an agreement to buy the Chicago-based greeting cards and gifts retailer, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March. The purchase price was more than $91.5 million, including $40 million in cash and $51.6 million in loans, according to bankruptcy court records.
BusinessDEALBREAKER

Opening Bell: 5.24.21

Daniel R. Blume from Orange County, California, USA / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) Former Goldman Executive Sumit Rajpal Launches Buyout Firm [WSJ]. The new firm, to be called GrowthCurve Capital, will focus on companies in the technology, healthcare and financial- and information-services sectors and target deals with an enterprise value between...
Worldnondoc.com

News literacy: Quick tips to get reliable information

In the digital age, we get our news from more outlets than ever before. This also means it can be harder to know what news sources to trust. We know most people do not have the time to do a deep dive into news literacy, so we asked our journalists for their best tips on consuming news responsibly.
Presidential Electionthewirechina.com

Whose News?

The day Joe Biden was sworn in as president — January 20, 2021 — was a good day for news apps. Stuck at home due to the global pandemic, many Americans turned to their phones to watch the historic coverage. They downloaded news apps en masse, boosting installs up to 170 percent according to Sensor Tower, a San Francisco-based company that tracks the global app economy. CNN, for instance, saw 27,000 new installs from the Apple App Store alone that Wednesday. But if the day was a boon for traditional news outlets, it was a coup for a relative newcomer in the American news media. News Break, an app that focuses mostly on local news, registered 62,000 installs on Apple’s App Store alone — the culmination of a breakout year for the app. While national news apps saw moderate growth in 2020 — CNN and Fox News had 4–5 million new downloads in 2020 — News Break reportedly had 23.7 million installs, the most among news apps in U.S. stores. Five years after launching, News.