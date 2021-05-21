Hedge Fund to Get Tribune Publishing Company
Hedge fund Alden Global Capital is a major investor in U.S. newspapers, owning roughly 200 newspapers. Alden Global is poised to purchasing Tribune Publishing Company, which runs papers such as The Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun and The New York Daily News. Alden Global Capital is known for its employee cost-cutting activities. The Tribune sale is valued at roughly US$ 630 million. Tribune Publishing shareholders agreed for the company to be sold to Alden Global. Maryland hotel executive Stewart Bainum had planned to buy The Baltimore Sun. A rival bid never came to fruition.www.swfinstitute.org