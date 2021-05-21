These saints ministered on the margins of privilege and power. They are my spiritual and artistic inspiration today.
One of the greatest compliments I have ever received came my way years ago in Saginaw, Mich., where I was leading a one-day retreat for lay ministers of the diocese. In the first session, I shared nine of my paintings inspired by the life of Sister Thea Bowman as a means of telling her story. At the break, an African-American woman—one of the few people of color in the crowd that day—approached me to express her doubts that I had really painted them. When I assured her I was indeed the artist, she said, “Well, honey, you have a Black soul.” I have never forgotten that grace-filled moment because it gave me a flash of heightened self-awareness that I treasure to this day.www.americamagazine.org