These saints ministered on the margins of privilege and power. They are my spiritual and artistic inspiration today.

The very term of Hallelujah is as ancient as the Biblical days! What a blessing to experience the wonders of “high praise!” What is glorious about the term, “hallelujah?” Giving thanks to the Creator, and Heaven’s wonder is a blessed thing! In fact, it is a symbol and action of gratitude! Furthermore, it is an awakening into what it means for spiritual surrender? What does it mean for humanity to release the ego, knowing that we do not have the power to do things alone? Praise grants us the capabilities in observing how we have been gifted with abilities, to give praise. Such gifts are designed to spread healing and blessings throughout the Earth! It’s a circular effect! Furthermore, they are designed to come back, in the Spirit of praise!