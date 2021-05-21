One cannonball and 500 years later: How to celebrate the Ignatian Year

newsbreak-logo
By Joe Hoover, S.J.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Vatican stamp marks the 500th anniversary of the conversion of St. Ignatius of Loyola. (CNS photo/Vatican stamp and coin office) The cannonball that hit 22-year-old Iñigo de Loyola and ended his career as a soldier was not a direct hit. It actually ricocheted off a wall. On May 20, 1521, Iñigo had rallied the Spanish troops at the Battle of Pamplona to continue to defend their citadel rather than accept harsh terms of surrender by the French-Navarres forces besieging them. Then a cannonball flew over the bulwark. A fragment of the wall hit by the cannonball flew off and injured Iñigo’s left leg, and the cannonball itself shattered his right leg.

