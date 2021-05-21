One cannonball and 500 years later: How to celebrate the Ignatian Year

The existence of war is one of the tragic realities of human history. Ever since Adam and Eve rebelled against God there has never been a time when the selfish pride of human hearts has not stained the pages of the past. It is depressing to be reminded of how much blood has been shed because of the depravity of the human heart. A person might naively hope for a time when one generation will be able to pursue peace long enough to bring an end to the ravages of war, but history is as cold and hard as steel. It has shown that the weapons of human depravity are never satisfied. A society may cry out for liberty, equality, and fraternity but it will eventually be drowned out by man’s lust for more power, more control and more wealth!