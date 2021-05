One important lesson which has been learned over the past months when it comes to education, is that without high-speed broadband, many children in rural America have once again been left behind. Imagine for a moment, that because of Covid-19, your child lives in rural America, in a community where internet is either non-existent, or where if it exists, it is so intermittent that streaming the classroom into the home is what can best be described as impossible. And then, imagine the possibilities for those children, and others, if high-speed broadband was available for everyone.