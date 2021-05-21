Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 18,500 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com