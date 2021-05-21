SpaceChain Market Cap Reaches $13.19 Million (SPC)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $538,507.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.