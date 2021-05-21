Zacks: Analysts Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Announce $0.74 EPS
Equities analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.71. Pentair posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.www.modernreaders.com