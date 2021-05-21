newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Grande Portage Upsizes Financing To $3.25 Million

By Jay Lutz
thedeepdive.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrande Portage Resources (TSXV: GPG) this evening announced that it has upsized its previously announced equity financing being lead by Crescat Capital. The financing was upsized due to strong investor demand following the initial announcement. Under the terms of the new financing, the size of funding is to increase from...

thedeepdive.ca
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Equity#Investor#Grande Portage Resources#Crescat Capital#Herbert Gold#The Tsx Venture#Canacom Group#The Deep Dive#Stockhouse Com#Cannainvestor Magazine#Gpg#Strong Investor Demand#Proceeds#Issuance#Unit#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Blue Moon Announces $1 Million Financing for 2021 Drilling

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV:MOON)(OTCQB: BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of $1 million to proceed with a drilling program on its 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic VMS project in the United States. The drilling will be building on the successful results announced in 2019 and 2020 with a combination of resource expansion and step-out opportunities.
Williston, NDWilliston Daily Herald

Oasis to offer $400 million in senior notes to finance QEP purchase

Oasis Petroleum will be offering $400 million in senior notes due by 2026 in a private placement to eligible purchasers. Proceeds from the offering will fund a portion of the company’s recently announced acquisition of Williston Basin assets from QEP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Diamondback energy, as well as for general corporate purposes.
Idaho StateStreetInsider.com

Idaho Champion Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement up to $1.5 million

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB: GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)("Idaho Champion" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Financing").
Businessfinextra.com

London fintech Traydstream completes $8 million Series A financing

Traydstream, a London based Fintech is delighted to announce the successful closure of its Series A funding round. The US $8m raised was led by Spearhead Capital in a round from institutional and private investors, including AFG Partners and several European Family Offices. Traydstream is redefining Trade Finance by digitizing...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Gold Reserve Announces Sale of Shares to 401(k) Plan

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V:GRZ) (OTCQB:GDRZF) (the "Company”) announces that it plans, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV”), a non-brokered private placement to Rockne Timm, Doug Belanger and Robert McGuinness, (the "Plan Trustees”), as Trustees for the Gold Reserve Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan (the "401(k) Plan”), and James Coleman (the "Private Placement”). As previously announced, the Board of Directors recommended, and the Plan Trustees of the 401(k) Plan agreed, to use the cash contributions to the 401(k) Plan for retirement savings for U.S. based employees of the Company and its affiliates, to acquire additional Class A Common Shares for the accounts of the participating employees. In addition, Mr. Coleman, as a resident of Canada, who does not participate in the 401(k) Plan but is entitled to an equivalent payment, will use his payment to subscribe for additional Class A Common Shares.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Wedgemount Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), a mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects in North America, has approved the grant of incentive stock options (each, an 'Option') to acquire up to 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a 'Common Share'), 800,000 of which were granted to certain directors and officers of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a five year term expiring on May 25, 2026 at a price of $0.45 per Option. The Options are subject to vesting provisions, with 1/4 vesting 3 months from grant date and 1/4 vesting every 3 months thereafter. The Options are subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, and approval of the Option plan by Wedgemount's shareholders at the Company's first annual general meeting, no Options may be exercised until such approval and acceptance is given. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on September 26, 2021.
Marketsnewcannabisventures.com

Valens Raises $40 Million Selling Units at $3.30

The Valens Company Announces CDN$40 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units. KELOWNA, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ – The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the “Company”, “The Valens Company” or “Valens”), a leading manufacturer of cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (“Stifel GMP” or the “Lead Underwriter”) on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with the Lead Underwriter, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis 12,122,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of $3.30 per Unit (the “Issue Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of $40,002,600 (the “Offering”).
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Artemis Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Component of $171 Million Equity Financing; Reports Cash Position of $204 Million

All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted. VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement component of its previously announced equity financing of up to $171 million, via the issuance of 9,200,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") to insiders and employees of the Company, at a price of $6.10 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $56,120,000 (the "Non-Brokered Offering").
crowdfundinsider.com

Protocol Pandora Finance Raises $2.4 Million Seed Round

Has closed on a $2.4 million seed round, according to the company. The round was said to be oversubscribed by 5X. Pandora’s strategic investors in the funding include Zokyo Ventures, Exnetwork, Genesis Block, Spark Digital Assets, AU21, x21, NGC, A195, Protocol Ventures, Genblock, Magnus Capital, Chain Asset Capital, Amesten, Crypto Dorm Fund and Master Ventures, and other accredited individual investors.
Posted by
TheStreet

Quotient Limited Announces New $95 Million Financing Led By Highbridge

Transaction proceeds will be used to fund the further development of the MosaiQ platform beyond the Donor Lab and the commercial launch of MosaiQ. JERSEY, Channel Islands, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited ("Quotient") (QTNT) - Get Report, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that it has agreed to sell $95.0 million aggregate principal amount of its new 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") in a private offering to institutional investors, including funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC ("Highbridge"). Quotient intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the continued development of the multimodal, multiplexing MosaiQ platform, to prepare for its commercial launch and for other general corporate purposes. The Convertible Notes contain covenants limiting incurrences of new indebtedness and the granting of liens, subject to exceptions, including exceptions that would allow the company to refinance its existing senior secured notes. Closing of the initial offering is subject to customary closing conditions. Quotient may issue up to an additional $15.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes in one or more subsequent offerings.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Manappuram Finance subsidiary raises $15 million loan from WorldBusiness Capital

May 24—MUMBAI — Asirvad Microfinance Ltd, a subsidiary of Manappuram Finance, on Monday said it has raised $15 million loan from WorldBusiness Capital. The commercial loan from WorldBusiness Capital, Inc., based in Hartford, Connecticut, has a tenure of seven years.WBC's loan is supported by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).
Businessbeautypackaging.com

Prima Closes $9.2 Million Seed Plus Financing

The Uplifters' Prima PBC, a purpose-driven brand focused on efficacy-driven and science-backed plant therapeutics and cannabinoids, has closed a $9.2 million Seed Plus financing led by Greycroft, H Ventures, Defy, and Lerer Hippeau, with notable participation from Adam Zeplain, Global Founders Capital, Emerald Health, One Gun, and Purple Arch Ventures.
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

Charge Enterprises Secures $16.5 Million of Debt Financing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced that it has received $16.5 million of debt financing from an institutional Investor. Proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition of ANS Advanced Network Services, a turnkey provider of direct current power installation, 5G and small cell telecommunications services, along with ongoing operations. $5.5 million of the financing is convertible at $3 per share and matures in three years and the balance of $11.5 million is in the form of a senior secured non-convertible note that pays a coupon of 7.5% per annum and matures in 18 months. As part of the transaction, Charge issued the investors three-year warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,870,000 of its common stock at an exercise price of $4 per share.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Essar Oil UK agrees $850 million in financing for Stanlow

Essar Oil UK has obtained more than $850 million in financing to replace a former credit facility and access additional capital, it said on Friday. The funding includes bilateral arrangements with many of the refiner's key customers on enhanced payment terms and other long-term financing, linked primarily to crude supply, the company said.
Businessthecoinshark.net

Figure Technologies Financed by $200 Million

Fintech-company Figure held another series of financing. In Round D, the startup received development funds from Morgan Creek and several other major investors, including 10T Holdings. The company's capitalization increased to $3.2 billion. The main goal of Figure is to modernize the financial services industry with blockchain technologies. Therefore, according...
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

Innovative Industrial Properties Upsizes Debt Issue by 50% to $300 Million

$300 million can buy an awful lot of marijuana... real estate. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), the only cannabis-specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) on the stock market, is upsizing a previously announced debt issue. The company announced Thursday that its operating partnership's upcoming issuance of senior notes will be $100 million larger than the originally planned $200 million.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

Crombie REIT Announces Closing of $100 Million Equity Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie" or the "REIT") (TSX: CRR.UN) announced today that it has closed its previously announced offering, on a bought deal basis, of $58.5 million of trust units (the "Units") at a price of $16.60 per Unit to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Scotiabank and BMO Capital Markets.
BusinessBusiness Insider

CareRx Closes $63.25 Million Subscription Receipt Financings

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, today announced that it has closed its previously announced brokered and non-brokered equity financings of subscription receipts of the Company ("Subscription Receipts") for gross proceeds of approximately $63.25 million (the "Equity Financings").