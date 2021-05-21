newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Xebec Adsorption Sees BMO Initiate Coverage With $5.60 Price Target

By Justin Young
thedeepdive.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXebex Adsorption (TSX: XBC) is up almost 9% to $4.74 in early morning trade after BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage with a C$5.60 price target and Outperform rating, calling Xebec a “show me story”. The company has had a fall from grace as its stock price dropped from its all-time high price of $11.55, a ~60% drop.

thedeepdive.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Bmo#Target Price#Average Price Target#Bmo Capital Markets#Current Ratings#Roth Capital#Rng#Multidecade#Hygear#Ev Revenue#Ebitda#Outperform Rating#Hold Ratings#Buy Ratings#Company#Tsx#Utility Companies#Guidance#Natural Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CI Financial (CIX)

5/14/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. 5/14/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Barrick Gold Corporation

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson reiterated a Buy rating on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Corporation on Wednesday, setting a price target of C$32.5, which is approximately 9.65% above the present share price of $24.58. Wolfson expects Barrick Gold Corporation to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the second quarter...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $25.46

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.73.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, an increase of 2,561.1% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

SBBP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Shares of SHYF stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $43.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $461.74.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Saputo (TSE:SAP) Upgraded to Buy by Desjardins

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $265.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$12.93

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $470 to $511. Intuit shares rose 1% to $443.50 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised the price target on FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $350 to $370. FedEx shares rose 0.1% to $309.02 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank lowered...
Marketspulse2.com

EDU Stock Price: $14.40 Target By Goldman Sachs

The shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) have received a $14.40 price target by Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) have received a price target decrease from $20.10 to $14.40 by Goldman Sachs. Even though Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho removed New Oriental Education from the brokerage’s “Conviction List,” a “Buy” rating on the shares was kept.
Industrypulse2.com

SPCE Stock Price: $25 Target By Alembic Global

The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) received a price target increase from $20 to $25 by Alembic Global. These are the details. The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) received a price target increase from $20 to $25 by Alembic Global. And Alembic Global analyst Peter Skibitski upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “Neutral” rating to “Overweight” following the company’s successful spaceflight. This success is expected to drive new share momentum for the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on...
Stocksseeitmarket.com

Nasdaq 100 and $QQQ Bearish Trading Price Targets

I have had a cautious view on the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) and ETF (QQQ) and the recent price action solidifies that view. The Nasdaq 100 had a feeble rally into its 50-day average and reversed to close lower. A close below the recent lows will open the downside to the 12500-12600 price area (or $305 area on QQQ).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Benchmark Initiates Coverage on TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA)

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.52% from the stock’s previous close.