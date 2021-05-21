newsbreak-logo
Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLivforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

