Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.