High Ground Announces Spectacular Debut Lineup

The Do LaB has brought back DGTL LIB with a massive lineup including Moby, Aluna, Mikey Lion, Desert Dwellers, and more!. In the midst of the uncertainty of what would be on the horizon for festivals this year, many were bummed to see the news that Lightning In a Bottle would be postponing their next edition to 2022. However, the Do LaB is intent on keeping spirits up with the news about passes for next year going on sale soon and announced that their second DGTL LIB is a go. This immersive, virtual experience was filled with plenty of amazing beats last year, and the upcoming edition on May 29-30 is shaping up to be another fun-filled stream.