High Ground Announces Spectacular Debut Lineup

By Zachary Lefevre
edmidentity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh Ground Music & Arts Experience unveils the lineup for its debut edition in Denver with artists including Snakehips, Kasbo, Haywyre, and more!. Mark your calendars because Levitate Events has announced that High Ground Music & Arts Experience will make its debut at The Levitt Pavilion in Denver this year. Set to take place on Saturday, October 2, this new festival will host a stacked lineup of artists from around the globe to help usher in its arrival on the scene.

